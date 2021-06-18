Do rhinos scare you? Well, this one was taller than a giraffe

Rhinos are battletanks of nature. Perfected armoured body, a mighty weapon in the front and a bulky body that packs enough punch to eliminate anyone. Rhinos are not to be messed with. Definitely not in the wild but also in captivity. There are records of many people getting seriously injured or worse in zoos around the world.

A normal-sized Rhino can cause this much of damage.

Now imagine a rhino taller than a giraffe charging at you! Yep, taller than a giraffe.

Researchers have concluded that fossils found in a Chinese village point towards an entirely new species of rhinos. These rhinos weighed 21 tonnes! This is the equivalent of four large African elephants.

The name of this rhino species is Paraceratherium linxiaense and the giant beasts lived some 26.5 million years ago. These rhinos did not have horns but were as tall as 23 feet (7 metres). This makes them taller than a giraffe.

The fossils of the rhino was found in Gansu province in China in the year 2015. The study of this rhino took place in Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology. During the study, it was found that these rhinos did not have horn on the nose like the one modern rhinos have.

These rhinos were herbivores, which means they ate tree leaves like the giraffes do. But their massive size sure must have deterred any predator from hunting them.

The research has been published in Communications Biology journal on Thursday.