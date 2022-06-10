Ditch sedentary lifestyle! Sit less, move more to reduce risk of stroke, says study. Read details here

With the number of cases of heart ailments witnessing an unprecedented rise, a study has shed some light on the reason behind the worrying trend. The people leading sedentary lifestyles have a high risk of experiencing a stroke in comparison to people who regularly carry out light- to moderate-intensity exercises, the study said. The study was published in the online database ‘JAMA Network Open’ last week. In it, around 7,600 people, who had an average age of around 63, were provided accelerometers and sensitive motion detectors to record physical activity, media reports said.

The people, who indulge in light to moderate exercises for just around 25 minutes a day have less chances of suffering a stroke than those leading a sedentary lifestyle, the researchers of San Diego State University (SDSU) found.

Also Read: Believe it or not: More screen time on phone can shorten lifespan, say researchers

The lead researcher of the study, Steven Hooker, who is also the dean of SDSU’s College of Health and Human Services, said, “Light-intensity physical activity can include vacuuming, sweeping the floor, washing the car, leisure strolling, stretching, or playing catch.”

Watch | Superfetation: Can a woman get pregnant again while already being pregnant?

The people remaining inactive regularly for around 13 hours a day have 44% more risk of experiencing a stroke, the study found. “We observed that both physical activity and being sedentary independently impacted stroke risk. Our research demonstrates that strategies for stroke prevention should focus on both. For overall heart and brain health, move more within your capacity, and sit less,” Hooker said.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

(With inputs from agencies)