Did dinosaurs perish due to two asteroids strikes? Scientists think so

We all know how dinosaurs perished. A huge asteroid zoomed through space and slammed into Earth in what is now Mexico. The huge tsunamis followed by massive amount of dust obscuring even the Sun had devastating impact on life on Earth and among the major species to perish were dinosaurs.

Almost everyone who has slightest interest in history of life knows this. But a latest observation points at the possibility of the killer asteroid (named Chicxulub) may have been accompanied by a smaller asteroid. If the observation and the hypothesis is accepted, it will update our knowledge of pre-history.

The scientific study has been published in scientific journal Science Advances.

“The idea that [Chicxulub] had help — for want of a better phrase — would have really added insult to serious injury,” says study coauthor Veronica Bray. She is a planetary scientist at the University of Arizona in Tucson.

The impact crater due to this asteroid is 8 km wide and has been buried hundreds of metres below the sea off the coast of west Africa.

Listen in! NASA reshares the eerie and haunting sound of a black hole

The crater was found by Geologist Uisdean Nicholson of Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh. He stumbled upon the crater as he was analysing seismic waves. He observed a bowl-shaped structure that had a broken-up, terraced floor and a central peak that was pronounced. These are features of a large impact.

Unlike Chicxulub, scientist think that this particular asteroid did not have a huge global impact. Chicxulub asteroid caused tsunamis measuring hundreds of metres in height and kicked up massive amount of dust. This second asteroid is not considered to have caused such a catastrophic effect.

