/Deep space signal that lasted 25,200 seconds gets a possible explanation

A blast from deep space that lasted for seven hours surprised astronomers in 2025. It was a signal coming from some intensely active region. Designated as GRB 250702B, this signal was a Gamma-Ray Burst (GRB), a pulse of high-energy radiation. GRBs were first detected in the 1960s by the US military. However, over the years, many of them have been picked up by instruments as technology got more sophisticated. This signal was particularly intriguing because of its duration. Typically, these bursts last from a few milliseconds to just several minutes. The longest one before the one recorded last year was 15,000 seconds long. GRBs largely have two points of origin - Supernovae or Kilonovae. The former occurs when a rapidly spinning, massive star falls into a black hole, while the latter is the violent merger of two ultra-dense neutron stars.

But these events could not produce high-energy jets lasting for seven hours, or 25,000 seconds. Scientists got to work to figure out what could have transpired at its point of origin. For starters, they knew that the reason had to be something new since GRB 250702B shattered standard physics models. Astrophysicists, including researchers at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, gathered all the data, including optical follow-ups from ground instruments like the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope. They noted that the culprit was possibly a rare "helium merger."

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Helium star locked with a black hole