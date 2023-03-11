Cockroach's newly-discovered species gets named after Pokemon's Ultra Beast in Singapore

Recently, a new species of cockroach was discovered in Singapore. The newly-found species has been named Pheromosa after a Pokemon which has a resemblance to the cockroach and makes an appearance in the video game series' seventh generation.

As per Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum, there are only 32 species in the family Nocticolidae as of now, which includes this fragile cockroach that was first recorded in Singapore.

The species of the cockroach was first discovered in 2016 during an insect survey which was being carried out at a natural reserve to learn more about the different species of insects in Singapore.

Although the species' exterior matched that of a species which had been recognised, however, during dissection it was found that it was a new species that had never been discovered before.

Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum's Foo Maosheng and UPLB Museum of Natural History's Cristian Lucanas recently published a paper based on their discovery. Maosheng even shared the news on Twitter.

"A new delicate epigean Nocticola has been described and also serves as the first record of this genus from Singapore. @IpisLord and I have named it after the #Pokemon Pheromosa, with specimens in @lkcnhm,” Maosheng wrote.

A new delicate epigean Nocticola has been described and also serves as the first record of this genus from Singapore.@IpisLord and I have named it after the #Pokemon Pheromosa, with specimens in @lkcnhm pic.twitter.com/KiUJZUFYtZ — BugCatcher_Mao (@BugcatcherM) March 6, 2023 ×

The post was shared a few days back on social media. Since it has been posted, it has received more than 1,700 likes and many people have even left their comments on the post.

"Few things bring me more joy than seeing intersections between science and Pokemon. There's just something beautiful about using inspiration from fiction to create progress in reality," said a user.

Another person user said, "This is such a scientific slay, congrats!!" A third person commented, "Omg, this is soo cool."

