Catch amazing glimpse! Sun releases long-duration solar flare called M3.4. Read details here

In yet another example of flexing of magnetic muscles, Sun released a long-duration solar flare on Monday (June 13) morning. In it, high-energy radiation was blasted into space for around three hours. It was a "medium" solar flare and has been registered as an M3.4. The incident was also captured on camera by two solar spacecrafts. The event was caught in multiple wavelengths by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO). It has been studying the Sun from Earth's orbit since 2010.

The recent outburst was a strong one and may lead to temporary radio blackouts in the Asia-Pacific region on Earth. The flare was also linked with a coronal mass ejection (CME), which is a big cloud of superheated plasma. CME is released from the Sun at high speed.

LONG-DURATION SOLAR FLARE: Growing sunspot AR3032 exploded on June 13th (0407 UT), producing an M3-class solar flare that lasted more than 3 hours.

The image of the recent CME explosion was also clicked by both SDO and the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO). It showed the immense size and great speed of the plasma cloud. SOHO is an NASA or European Space Agency probe, which was launched in 1995.

On hitting Earth, big CMEs can result in powerful geomagnetic storms. But this time, the CME was not aligned with Earth, experts said.

