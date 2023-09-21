Archaeologists reveal what Neolithic humans used bones of the deceased for

Ancient humans were big on reuse. An analysis by the University of Bern has revealed that Neolithic humans repurposed the bones of the deceased and used them as tools, Science Alert reported.

The analysis was done on bones collected from Cueva de los Marmoles or Marmoles Cave in Southern Spain and was published in PLOS One.

Zita Laffranchi and her team found several signs that showed bones dating back thousands of years with post-mortem use, such as a skull that might have been used as a cup. Furthermore, other bones also showed some signs of being processed and marks that could have been used to remove the marrow or tissues.

The experts mentioned that the bones were from at least 12 different humans, out of which seven were adults.

Several other human remains have been found in the Marmoles Cave, but no detailed anthropological study has yet been performed.

The team undertook new radiocarbon, anthropological and taphonomic analyses of the altered bones to determine more information about the people back then.

The team collected these bones and determined that the cave was used as a "burial site" between the 5th and 2nd millennia BCE. They suggested that the cave was symbolic of the humans living in the area for a long time and was probably used for funerary traditions.

During an interview with PLOS One, the archaeologists said, "After comparing the finds from Marmoles with those from other, similar contexts, we can postulate that these manipulations were related to cultural ideas about death and the position of the dead in the community ideological landscape."

"That is, the manipulation may have been motivated by a need to keep the remains of community members close, while at the same time 'facilitating' their passage to the spiritual worlds," they added.

It's impossible for archaeologists to determine what exactly happened to the dead bodies and what points they found as it is difficult to interpret the alterations on the bones.

The team also identified a tibial shaft and fibula fragments that were glossy and smooth and covered in small scratches suggesting that these bones could have been seen as tools having been processed, while the bones were fresh.

They are determined to continue studying the cave and other caves to find more evidence about the mysterious practices.

(With inputs from agencies)

