Axiom Space signs MOU with Skyroot Aerospace to boost India–US space links

The partnership will aim to open low-earth orbit to more customers

Axiom Space has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace to look at joint projects that can widen access to low-Earth orbit (LEO).

The agreement, announced on X by Axiom Space, will let the two companies study ways to combine Skyroot’s launch services with Axiom’s planned commercial space station.

As per the Axiom Space website, the deal “reinforces growing cooperation with the Indian space sector”. The firm’s recent Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), launched on 25 June, carried India’s Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS) the country’s first human spaceflight in more than 41 years.

What each company brings to the table

Skyroot Aerospace is India’s leading private launch provider and the first in South Asia to send a privately built rocket past the Kármán line. After its 2022 Vikram-S sub-orbital flight, the company is preparing the Vikram-1 orbital launcher, aimed at affordable, on-demand missions.

Axiom Space is building Axiom Station, a commercial successor to the ISS. The US firm plans to add its first habitation module to the ISS in 2026 before operating the station independently later in the decade.

“Our vision is greater and fairer access to space,” said Pawan Kumar Chandana, Skyroot co-founder and CEO.

Tejpaul Bhatia, Axiom CEO, added: “With our shared ambition, we can serve India’s fast-growing space ecosystem and global customers.”

Possible joint projects

Under the MoU:

Integrated launch packages for research payloads headed to Axiom Station.

Deploying orbital data-centre nodes using Skyroot rockets.

Dedicated missions for Indian and international clients who need microgravity research time in LEO.

Both firms say the collaboration could cut costs and speed up timelines for universities, start-ups, and national agencies that lack their own launch or lab facilities.

Why this matters for India

The deal aligns with New Delhi’s push to expand private activity in space after its 2023 policy reforms. It also gives Indian researchers a future path to Axiom’s station once the ISS retires.