NASA is facing increased uncertainty over the future of its Artemis Moon programme following the departure of four senior officials. Jim Free, NASA’s associate administrator and a key advocate for the Artemis programme, will retire on Saturday, according to an agency statement.

In addition, three senior leaders from NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama—responsible for procurement, finance, and information—have also announced their retirement. These roles have been temporarily filled by deputies, while no replacement for Free has been named.

According to a report by Reuters, the leadership changes come as Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and a "special employee" of the Trump administration, reviewed NASA’s programmes and records. Musk, who has long supported crewed missions to Mars, is playing a central role in the administration’s plans to cut federal staff and reshape NASA’s focus.

SpaceX holds $15 billion in NASA contracts, including one to land humans on the Moon using its Starship rocket. Some within NASA have anticipated Free’s departure, as several Trump advisors have criticised the Space Launch System—NASA’s Moon rocket—citing its high costs.

Musk and Trump have recently promoted Mars exploration as a potential alternative to the Moon programme. This shift contrasts with Trump’s first term when the Artemis programme was established to develop long-term Moon bases as a stepping stone for future Mars missions. Despite the change in focus, Jeff Bezos, founder of Blue Origin—which also holds a multi-billion-dollar NASA contract for lunar landings—has urged the administration to maintain its commitment to the Moon programme.

Janet Petro, former director of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, has been appointed as acting associate administrator, a move viewed by many in the agency as an attempt to limit opposition to programme changes. Petro confirmed that hundreds of NASA employees have accepted buyout offers under the Trump administration’s workforce reduction plans.

NASA employees had anticipated the termination of approximately 1,000 staff on probationary status under a recent Trump administration directive. However, following opposition from scientists and internal staff, Petro informed senior leadership that NASA would be temporarily exempt from these layoffs.

Meanwhile, Trump’s nominee for NASA administrator, private astronaut and entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, is in Washington preparing for his confirmation hearing before the U.S. Senate. As the agency navigates leadership changes and the possibility of a strategic shift towards Mars, the future of the Artemis programme remains uncertain.

