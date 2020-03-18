WhatsApp launches 'coronavirus information hub', pledges $1 million to combat fake news

WhatsApp on Wednesday announced it would launch a website to help combat misinformation surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This comes in the wake of coronavirus conspiracy theories and COVID-19 scams flooding the internet.

To help fight this, WhatsApp has planned to hand over $1 million to the Poynter Insitute's International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN).

Also, a 'WhatsApp Coronavirus Information Hub' will see the Facebook-owned company partner with the WHO and UNICEF to provide reliable information to users, providing 'simple, actionable guidance' for people.

Users will be able to access the 'messaging hotlines' via the coronavirus information hub, available at whatsapp.com/coronavirus.

"We know that our users are reaching out on WhatsApp more than ever at this time of crisis, whether it's to friends and loved ones, doctors to patients, or teachers to students. We wanted to provide a simple resource that can help connect people at this time. We will also continue to work directly with health ministries around the world for them to provide updates right within WhatsApp," Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp in the statement, said.

WhatsApp, in its information hub, has listed seven firms -- out of 18 organisations listed under IFCN's fact-checking network -- to counter fake news.