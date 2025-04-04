Many factors could be the trigger to depression, but a study finds that pollution could be a contributor too. It reveals that long-term exposure to air pollution and specifically to sulphur dioxide can increase the risk of depression. Scientists urge stricter norms to curb the pollution in order to safeguard people's mental health.

A study published in Environmental Science and Ecotechnology highlights strong links between long-term exposure to air pollution and an elevated risk of depression. This research was conducted at Harbin Medical University and Cranfield University. The research team analysed over 12,000 individuals in the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study.

The results were startling, as it found sulphur dioxide (SO₂) to be the most influential pollutant, leading to the risk of depression. Even fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and carbon monoxide (CO) showed links to symptoms of depression. The combination of these three pollutants poses an even higher risk. The study emphasises the risk when multiple pollutants come together and the implications of it.

What is the impact of cognitive and physical health:

The study also highlights that the exact mechanism that links air pollutants to depressive disorders remains largely unclear. Though experimental studies have shown a possible link between oxidative stress and inflammatory responses within the nervous system.

Diana Quadros, a psychologist, agreed with the findings that oxidative stress and inflammatory responses could show signs impacting mental health. "Pollutants can impact cell damage, and cell damage can further impact cognitive, metabolic and, furthermore, mitochondrial health, which could possibly lead to mental health issues and cognitive and other physical conditions."

The research had findings that showed links between pollution and depression and also threw light on how it impacted cognitive and physical impairment partially. Environmental pollutants pose a huge risk to mental health, and this should also be an alarm for corrective action to be taken to reduce the level of such irritants in the air.

The researchers, while talking about the study conducted said, “Our findings underscore the critical need for integrated air quality management to improve both physical and mental health."