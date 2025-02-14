Divorce is a complex and sensitive topic. The rates of divorce worldwide have increased over the past century. Communication issues, relationship dynamics and personal issues are some of the factors that can contribute to the breakdown of a marriage and ultimately lead to divorce.

Researchers have conducted a new study to improve the understanding of the primary factors that prompt people to dissolve a marriage.

The researchers said that the findings of the study could help in the development of more successful marriages and couples counselling techniques, which might lower the divorce rate.

A study, published in Communications Psychology, was carried out by researchers, Sari Mentser and Lilach Sagiv, at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, which analysed the link between people's values and divorce.

The findings suggest that interaction between spouses' cultural and personal values can predict divorce.

In the paper, Mentser and Sagiv wrote: "We investigate the role of values in motivating the dissolution of marriage. Drawing on comprehensive value frameworks, we study how cultural values explain cross-national variation in divorce, how personal values explain further variation within nations, and how the two value systems interact together."

The study is only a broader parameter and it is extremely important to remember that every situation is unique, and often, it's a combination of factors that contributes to the termination of a marriage.

The researchers analysed the data collected as part of three past archival studies, which involved over 100,000 participants residing in more than 55 different countries worldwide.

"We found that divorce was more justifiable and likely in nations emphasizing autonomy values, and among individuals ascribing importance to self-direction, stimulation, and hedonism values," the researchers wrote.

"Divorce was less justifiable and likely in nations emphasizing embeddedness values, and among individuals ascribing importance to tradition and conformity values," they added.

The researchers said that overall, the impact of personal values was stronger the more the culture emphasises autonomy values.

(With inputs from agencies)