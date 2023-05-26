California researchers successfully rid soil of industrial waste using plants and fungi

A cleansing programme being run by the University of California Riverside is helping California get rid of industrial waste with the help of plants and fungi. The plants, referred to as solar-powered vacuum cleaners by experts, have an extraordinary ability to suck out heavy metals from soil and rid it completely of all forms of pollutants.

One such plant employed in the process is California buckwheat, whose beautiful pink and white flowers have this special ability to detoxify the soil. "That's the miracle of life," Kreigh Hampel, a 68-year-old volunteer was quoted as saying by the Phys.org website. How does the detoxification process work? Several California plants and fungi such as the telegraph weed, the California bush sunflower and Oyster mushrooms have the ability to suck up heavy metals and help decompose pollutants. They suck up metals like lead into their bodies. And later, when these plants are uprooted from the site, the soil gets effectively sanitised.

“When we pull out the plants, we've removed the lead from the soil," says Danielle Stevenson, a mycologist and the leader of the programme. She says that lead recovered from plants then can be recycled and reused.

Similarly, Oyster mushrooms are good at sucking up diesel from the soil. "Those same fungi that in nature would eat a dead tree will also recognize diesel oil, for example, as a food source. The reason is, it's basically the same thing. A lot of our fossil fuels are just dead stuff that got compressed over long periods of time," observes Stevenson. Way better than the traditional way of cleaning up sites? According to Stevenson, bioremediation techniques are proving to be a highly cost-effective alternative to traditional methods of environmental cleanup.

She explains, "The conventional method of cleaning up sites is just to dig up all the contaminated soil and to dump it somewhere else. That approach doesn't actually solve the problem, right? It just moves it somewhere else." This approach has not only been ineffective in tackling the issue but has also proven to be a financial burden.

The bioremediation project, undertaken on three sites in the Los Angeles area, has shown immense promise thus far, with a budget of approximately $200,000. Early results have given rise to optimism among experts and stakeholders involved in the field of environmental remediation.