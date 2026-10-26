/Lula’s 4th presidential victory a blow to Trump’s ambitions in Latin America | The Verdict

If there were a movie made on comebacks, Lula da Silva would be the plot twist nobody expected.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s fourth presidential victory is more than a historic personal comeback. It is a major political moment for Brazil, for Latin America, and for Donald Trump’s ambitions in the region.

President Lula made this election about people’s everyday lives: poverty, social welfare, jobs, and the cost of living. His record on reducing hunger and unemployment in Brazil gave him a good position from which he could pitch to voters. His campaign mobilised massive numbers of supporters after he lost round one. Lula was a man who hadn't taken to the digital world, yet he flashed a smartphone at his rallies and used social media to reach out to Gen Z voters.

But apart from this, Lula turned American pressure into a defence of Brazilian sovereignty. He was crystal clear in his message: Brazil would choose its own path. Whether in governance or building AI, Lula's before- and after-poll speeches emphasised self-reliance. At a time when leaders across the world have been trying to figure out how to respond to Trump's pressures and bullying, President Lula stood up to him and came across to Brazilians as a man with a spine. A lesson, perhaps, in international politics.

But critics and Flavio Bolsonaro question Lula's victory and accuse him of voter manipulation. His supporters attribute his win to his past policies, stance against President Donald Trump, and his team's efforts to reach out to the last voter in line.

For Latin America, Lula’s victory reinstates the left wing's position in Brazil and disrupts Trump's plan of implementing the Monroe Doctrine. International endorsements and economic pressure cannot simply substitute for domestic voter support. In fact, on the contrary, support from outside the country can backfire, as has been the case for Flavio Bolsonaro. Once again, a lesson in international politics.