/Pakistani TikToker Sana Yousuf shot dead in her house in Islamabad, police suspect honour killing

Pakistani social media influencer and TikTok star Sana Yousaf was shot dead at her residence in Islamabad on Monday, local media Samaa TV reported.

A 17-year-old influencer from Upper Chitral had nearly 5 lakh followers on Instagram. She was shot at her home in Sector G-13.

Police suspect it to be a case of honour killing.

Yousaf was reportedly killed at close range by a relative, according to Samaa TV.

The suspect had a conversation with Yousaf outside her home before entering and opening fire. "The suspect entered the home, fired multiple shots, and escaped," a police officer told local media.

Yousaf was originally from Chitral in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and built a large following on her social media through her TikTok content.

Samaa TV reported that the shooter may have been a visitor at her home.

"Yousaf was fatally shot by a guest who had come to visit her at her residence. The assailant fled the scene immediately after the incident, and police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspect," the local media reported citing police officials.

Later, her body was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a post-mortem. The investigation is ongoing, according to local media. However, no arrests have been made yet.

Following the news, social media is buzzed with netizens demanding justice for the influencer.

Sana Yousaf was the daughter of a social activist and used her social media platforms to promote cultural pride, women's rights, and educational awareness.

Notably, this is not the first case of this year, involving the killing of a teenage female influencer in Pakistan.

Earlier this year, a 15-year-old girl named Hira was shot dead in Quetta by her father and maternal uncle because she posted videos on TikTok.