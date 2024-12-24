Islamabad, Pakistan

The Pakistan government led by Shehbaz Sharif is planning to procure 40 of China’s new J-35 stealth fighter jets, as stated by a media outlet on Monday (23 Dec).

The land-based version of the J-35 was called the J-31, according to previous reports. China is currently the only country in the region to have developed stealth aircraft. Further, if the deal gets through, this will mark the first time an export of a jet from China to a foreign ally.

Pakistan Air Force's plan

> The Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reports stated that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had approved the purchase of 40 aircraft.

> PAF’s ageing fleet of American F-16s and French Mirage fighters will be replaced by these aircrafts.

> In January, Pakistan's Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu said, "The foundation for acquiring the J-31 stealth fighter aircraft has already been laid."

China-Pakistan alliance

Until now there has been no official confirmation from Beijing or China's state media mentioning the deal; the conjecture increased after the J-35 was exhibited at the annual air show in Zhuhai last month. Senior PAF officials attended the event, which further triggered the talks about the potential acquisition.

There has been a strong military alliance between China and Pakistan. As Beijing persists in investing billions in modernising the armed forces of its own, it further plays a strong role in strengthening Pakistan's defence competence across all military branches.

(With inputs from agencies)