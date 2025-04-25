Instead of denouncing the brutal terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, carried out by terrorists backed by Pakistan or acknowledging responsibility, Pakistan’s former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari delivered a provocative speech, threatening India with violence over the suspension of Indus Waters Treaty.

Advertisment

'Either our water or their blood'

Speaking at a public gathering, Bhutto said, “I would like to stand beside this Indus river and tell India that Indus is ours and it will remain ours or our water will flow through this river or their blood will flow through it.”

Also read: 'My brother is Mujahideen': BIG admission by sister of Pahalgam attack terrorist after house demolition

Advertisment

After the terror attack that killed at least 27 people, India responded with a series of diplomatic measures. Among them is the suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

Bhutto continued, “This time, India has attacked Sindhu. You must have heard that there was an incident of terrorism in occupied Kashmir. We all condemned that incident of terrorism. We said that Pakistan is also affected by terrorism. The people of Pakistan are also fighting terrorism. So, we also condemn the incident of terrorism that happened in occupied Kashmir. But India has blamed Pakistan for it.”

Also read: 'Seeking attention': Daughter of Kerala tourist killed in Pahalgam now faces online abuse, not from terrorists but...

Advertisment

Bhutto, who heads the Pakistan People’s Party, added, “India may have a larger population than us, but the people of Pakistan are brave, we are brave people. We will fight you bravely. We will fight you in Pakistan. Our voices on the borders will give you a befitting reply.”

He added, “This river belongs to all of us. It belongs to the whole of Pakistan. And at this moment our enemy, our neighbouring country, is eyeing our river. The whole of Pakistan will have to unite and fight them.”

Also read: ‘He said Kalma, then shot my father’: Woman recalls horror of Pahalgam terror attack

The 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, brokered with World Bank assistance, had previously withstood two wars between India and Pakistan.

Watch: Pahalgam attack: Rage in India, worry in Pak as people demand justice