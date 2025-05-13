Published: May 13, 2025, 14:31 IST | Updated: May 13, 2025, 14:31 IST

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chair Mohsin Naqvi has announced former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Director of Cricket Mike Hesson as the new white-ball coach. The appointment comes months after India's World Cup winning coach Gary Kirsten quit his two-year contract six months into the job.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of former New Zealand cricketer and renowned coach Mike Hesson as the white-ball head coach of the Pakistan men's team," PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said.

"Mike brings with him a wealth of international experience and a proven track record of developing competitive sides. We look forward to his expertise and leadership in shaping the future of Pakistan's white-ball cricket. Welcome to the team, Mike!," he added.

Hesson, who is currently with PSL franchise Islamabad United, takes over the job on May 26 - a day after the PSL X final which resumes on May 17.

Hesson has good coaching experience under his belt. He was the coach of New Zealand men's team from 2012 to 2018 and the Kiwis became a force to reckon with under his tenure. The highlight was New Zealand reaching 2015 ODI World Cup Final.

Hesson then joined IPL franchise RCB as Director of Cricket in 2019 before parting ways in 2023. He replaced Aaqib Javed who was the interim coach of Pak's white-ball team following Kirsten's resignation.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, in a social media post on X, has announced that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season X will resume on May 17 with the final scheduled to played on May 25. The decision comes a day after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced resumption of IPL 2025 from the same date. The final of PSL X, meanwhile, will be played on May 25.