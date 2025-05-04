A Pakistani Ranger has been apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan. As reported by news agency PTI, citing official sources, on Saturday (May 3).

This comes two weeks after Pakistani forces detained a BSF jawan, PK Singh, along the international border in Punjab on April 23. Singh accidentally strayed from the international border while escorting farmers from the fields.

It was amid rising tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad and a day after the dastardly terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives of mostly tourists. It is one of the biggest attacks reported in the valley in recent times.

It has been over a fortnight since he has been detained. While speaking to news outlet Times of India, his wife Rajani said, "I have been receiving assurances that Purnam is well and that he will return. But there is no explanation as to why he is being held back for so long. I don't think there is enough urgency on the part of the force to get him back. I am extremely worried."

The Pakistani soldier has been taken into custody by the Rajasthan frontier of the force.

Pahalgam terror attack

The scenic location is popular among tourists for its lush green meadows and serenity. While enjoying their vacation, tourists suddenly heard rounds of gunshots, and the armed men held many at gunpoint and shot at close range.

The Resistance Front, which is an offshoot of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) claimed responsibility first attack. But later denied any link, hinting that their social media account that posted the statement was 'hacked'.

Condemning the incident, former J&K DGP Shesh Paul Vaid said, "This is Pulwama 2 moment of India. This was a Hamas-style attack on 7 October on Israel."

On Thursday (Apr 24), PM Modi said, "Today, from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world, India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and those backing them. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism."