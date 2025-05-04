Amid rising tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad, Pakistan's envoy to Russia, Muhammad Khalid Jamali the country will retaliate with 'full spectrum of power, both conventional and nuclear'. In a bid to curb cross-border terrorism, India has slapped its neighbour with a strict diplomatic response.

These measures came into effect after the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. About a fortnight later, in an interview with news outlet RT on Saturday (May 3), Jamali said, "There are some other leaked documents whereby it has been decided to strike certain areas of Pakistan. So, that makes us feel that this is going to happen and it’s imminent."

The ambassador further emphasised that Pakistan's intelligence has evidence of planned military aggression from India, which accused Islamabad of backing cross-border terrorism on its land. He said, “We in Pakistan will use the full spectrum of power, both conventional and nuclear.”

Post the dastardly terror attack that targeted tourists and claimed at least 26 lives in J&K's Pahalgam, India suspended the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan. Jamali said, "Any attempt to usurp the water of the lower riparian, or to stop it, or to divert it would be an act of war against Pakistan and would be responded to with full force of power, including a full spectrum of power."

The envoy also highlighted that both India and Pakistan are nuclear powers and urged de-escalation. "As the two countries are nuclear powers, there is all the more need to de-escalate the tensions. I think the role of the international community comes in. And in this regard, we expect that powers like China and Russia can participate in those investigations."

India ordered all Pakistani nationals to return and were given 48 hours to do so. All visas sanctioned were cancelled and suspended visa services. New Delhi further reduced the number of Pakistani officials in the country.