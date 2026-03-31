/Gas pipeline blown up by 'unknown people' in Pakistan's Balochistan, supply hit in several districts

Amid worldwide energy crisis due to the ongoing Iran-US war, a natural gas pipeline was blown up in southern Pakistan late on Monday (Mar 30). This incident resulted in suspension of supply to several districts. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. A spokesman for Sui Southern Gas Company, operating in the region, said that an 18-inch-diameter main gas supply pipeline was blown up by “unknown people on the outskirts of Quetta city, the capital of restive Balochistan province.” Incidentally, the Quetta district borders Afghanistan and Iran. The gas company said that supply was suspended in at least five districts and engineers were working to repair the pipeline. WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Earlier on Saturday, in Dera Bugti, a gas pipeline near Muhammad Colony in Sui was reportedly damaged in a bomb blast. In Naseerabad, near Dera Murad Jamali, explosions brought down two major electricity transmission towers supplying power to Punjab and damaged several others. In Sibi’s Mall Soriani area, a key electricity transmission line was also reportedly destroyed.

Coordinated attacks across Balochistan

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The series of what may be called coordinated wave of attacks rocked several districts of Balochistan since late Saturday night, ANI reported. The incidents affected areas including Panjgur, Sibi, Mastung, Nushki, Kharan, Quetta, and Dera Bugti. Targets reportedly included highways, infrastructure, Pakistani security personnel, and pro-government armed groups. The unrest reportedly began in Panjgur, where armed fighters targeted individuals believed by locals to be associated with pro-government groups. Similar incidents were subsequently reported in other districts. In Quetta, a Frontier Corps checkpoint near Wali Jet on Sariab Road was attacked, leaving three personnel injured, according to ANI. In a separate incident in Aghbarg, a police checkpost was targeted, injuring one officer. Authorities stated that the attackers fled after an exchange of gunfire.

Highway blockades and checkpost seizures

In Sibi’s Kat Mandai area, armed individuals allegedly took control of a major highway for over two hours, stopping and checking vehicles. In Mastung’s Kanak region, gunmen reportedly captured a police checkpost, detained officers, seized their weapons, and set a government vehicle on fire. No casualties were reported in that particular incident.