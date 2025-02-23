In April 2009, the dramatic rescue of the United States-flagged vessel Maersk Alabama by the US Navy, wherein P3C Orion MR aircraft and ScanEagle Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) secured critical aerial visuals and reconnaissance to facilitate the successful liberation of hostages, once again brought prominence to the vital role of naval aviation in safeguarding maritime security.

The actual role of naval aviation often happens far from the public eye. For India, with an 11,090 kilometre-long coastline, 1,379 islands, and seaborne trade routes handling over 90% of its external trade, with a rise in unconventional asymmetric warfare, Naval Aviation is critical to its maritime safety and security.

From tracking and prosecuting hostile submarines to rescuing stranded fishermen, Indian Naval “Flying Frigates” quietly but tirelessly surveil India’s vast maritime domain, thus ensuring secure seas for unhindered nation’s maritime interests during peace as well as war. Over the period, Naval Aviation has grown from being an arm of the Indian Navy in a support role, to being at the forefront of almost all naval activities at high seas.

The Indian Ocean Region (IOR) is a strategic chessboard, with rival ambitious powers like China endeavouring to increase their footprint and gain strongholds through vicious initiatives such as the String of Pearls, Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), etc. This region harbours almost all areas of India’s maritime interests, such as trade, energy security, deep sea mining, scientific explorations, etc. Securing the Indian Ocean Region (surface, sub-surface and airspace)—spanning over 70 million square kilometres—with only ships, surface crafts and submarines is implausible. The threat to a naval force or formation transiting to its Area of Operations Approach (AOA) is, more often than not, multi-dimensional (Anti-Surface Warfare, Anti-Submarine Warfare, Anti-Air Warfare, Air and Missile Defence, etc).

This is where Naval Aviation steps in, acting as the Navy’s eyes and ears. Aircraft, such as P-8I, MH60R helicopters, Sea Guardian UAVs, etc., surveil and patrol these vast areas, detect and track surface and sub-surface threats, and, if warranted, deliver munitions to neutralise them. With a range of more than 1600 nautical miles and a 10-hour endurance, P-8I aircraft can seamlessly transform from being a scout to a hunter, ensuring a favourable environment and net security in areas of India’s maritime interests. Also, India’s strategic position in the Indo-Pacific gives it a unique advantage. By enhancing cooperation through initiatives like the QUAD and fostering interoperability with friendly navies through Multilateral and Bilateral exercises, Indian naval aviation can lead efforts to secure the global maritime.

India’s 11,090 km coastline handles no less than 90% of its trade by volume, while its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) spans around 2 million square kilometres, rich with resources like oil, gas, and fish. Although piracy and illegal activities in the Indian Ocean have been on a declining curve, thanks to efforts by the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and partner services, hotspots like the Gulf of Aden still demand strict vigilance.

Between 2008 and 2024, the Indian Navy responded to over 41 piracy incidents with its Maritime Reconnaissance assets and integral helicopters playing critical roles, showcasing its commitment to securing maritime trade routes. Platforms like P-8Is, Kamovs (Airborne Early Warning and Anti-Submarine Warfare variants), Dorniers and Sea Guardians have been instrumental in countering these threats. The Indian Navy’s newly inducted fleet of MH-60R helicopters, equipped with the latest avionics and sensors, Hellfire missiles and advanced torpedoes, further strengthens its anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capabilities.

Indian Naval Aviation began modestly in May 1953 with Short Sealand and Fairey Firefly aircraft at INAS 550, Kochi, but the commissioning of the first aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, in 1961 marked a turning point. During the 1971 Indo-Pak War, Vikrant and its Sea Hawk and Alize fighters carried out devastating airstrikes on East Pakistani ports, hastening the creation of Bangladesh. Today, India boasts two aircraft carriers, INS Vikramaditya and the indigenously built INS Vikrant, equipped with MiG-29K fighter jets. These carriers symbolise India’s evolution into a blue-water navy capable of power projection beyond its shores.

To meet growing challenges, the Indian Navy is integrating cutting-edge technology, including drones like the MQ-9B Sea-Guardians (HALE RPA), which offer extended surveillance capabilities. Indigenous platforms like the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) TAPAS BH-201 and potential carrier-capable Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs) signal India’s intent to embrace innovation. India’s approach focuses on indigenisation.

Platforms like the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Navy and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) highlight the country’s growing capability to build world-class systems, reducing reliance on foreign suppliers. Despite significant progress in capability development, challenges remain. India and its Navy need more improved network-centric aviation infrastructure, including new airbases and maintenance facilities, to support its expanding aviation fleet. Additionally, training programs must evolve to prepare aviators for emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and autonomous systems.

Commander Rahul Verma (Retd) is an Emerging Technology and Prioritisation Scout for a leading Indian Multi-National Corporation, focusing on advancing force modernisation through innovative technological applications and operational concepts. With 21 years as a Naval Aviator, including a distinguished role in the Indian Navy’s Technology Development Acceleration Cell, he brings diverse aviation experiences, from Seaking Pilot to RPAS Mission Commander and Flying Instructor.

