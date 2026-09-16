The Verdict | Mecca, a 'red line' and the Houthis who refuse to go away

A drone approaching Islam's holiest city has brought an old war dangerously close to one of Saudi Arabia's most sensitive red lines.

Saudi Arabia says its air defences intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of Mecca before it entered the city's prohibited airspace. Riyadh described the security of the Two Holy Mosques and pilgrims as a “red line.”

The Houthis deny targeting Mecca.

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That dispute matters. But behind it lies a much larger question: after more than a decade of military pressure, why are Yemen's Houthis still capable of putting Saudi Arabia on alert?

Since Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen's civil war in 2015, the Houthis have faced military action involving a remarkable collection of regional and global powers.

Yet their military capabilities have expanded.

The Associated Press reports that their arsenal now includes ballistic and cruise missiles, drones, anti-ship missiles and naval drones. A 2024 UN experts' report estimated Houthi manpower had increased from around 30,000 in 2015 to as many as 350,000 by 2024. Iran denies arming the Houthis, while UN experts and intercepted weapons shipments have documented extensive military links.

The consequences now extend far beyond Yemen.

The Houthis have advanced toward the Bab el-Mandeb, the narrow maritime gateway connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. Saudi oil infrastructure has also come under attack, including disruption to the kingdom's strategically important East-West Pipeline.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman travelled to Egypt as Riyadh sought regional support. During talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, both leaders stressed the importance of securing navigation through the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb.

But perhaps the most revealing development is diplomatic.

U.S. officials reportedly met Houthi representatives in Oman over the weekend, according to Reuters reporting cited by multiple outlets.

That creates an extraordinary picture.

Saudi Arabia is talking about deterrence. The Houthis are demonstrating military reach. Washington is exploring diplomacy. And global commerce remains exposed to whatever happens around the Red Sea.

Saudi Arabia's warning over Mecca therefore carries significance far beyond one intercepted drone.

Because declaring a red line is the easy part.