The Trust Deficit: Why PSLV’s Crisis Could Ground Gaganyaan’s Dreams

The morning of January 12, 2026, should have been another routine victory lap for India's space program. Instead, at 10:45 AM, the PSLV-C62 rocket carrying our critical EOS-N1 surveillance satellite veered off course and had to be terminated. This wasn't just another technical hiccup. This was the second PSLV failure in eight months, and it should terrify every Indian who cares about our Gaganyaan dream of putting our astronauts in space.

Let me be blunt. The PSLV has been our workhorse for thirty years. Sixty successful flights have made it the Maruti 800 of rockets—reliable, dependable, boring in the best possible way. When a system this proven fails twice in rapid succession, it's not bad luck. It's a symptom of something deeply wrong in how we're building these machines.

The official term thrown around is "disturbance in roll rates during the third stage." For those of us who aren't rocket scientists, imagine you're driving on the highway and your car suddenly starts spinning uncontrollably. That's essentially what happened to our rocket. The third stage, which uses solid fuel, either had a nozzle malfunction or the rocket casing cracked. Either way, once a solid rocket motor is lit, you cannot shut it down. It's a controlled explosion, and when it goes wrong, it goes catastrophically wrong.

Here's what keeps me up at night. The Gaganyaan mission, which will carry Indian astronauts to space for the first time, uses a different rocket called the LVM3. "Different rocket, different problem," the optimists might say. But both rockets share the same fundamental technology—solid propulsion systems. More importantly, they share the same factories, the same quality control teams, the same institutional culture at ISRO's Thiruvananthapuram facility.

After the May 2025 failure, ISRO conducted a high-level investigation. Clearly, whatever fixes were implemented weren't enough. That's the terrifying part. If your best engineers examine a problem, implement solutions, and the same problem happens again, you don't have a technical problem. You have a systemic culture problem.

Think about it from a parent's perspective. Would you put your child on a school bus if it had broken down twice in eight months, even after the mechanic swore it was fixed? That's the question facing Chairman V. Narayanan right now, except the stakes aren't a delayed school day. The first uncrewed Gaganyaan test flight, called G1, is scheduled for March 2026—just two months away.

The pressure on ISRO is immense, and not just domestic. We have joint missions with Japan's space agency JAXA for the Chandrayaan-5 lunar mission and with NASA for the NISAR Earth observation satellite. These partners didn't just buy Indian rockets; they bought into Indian reliability. In international space cooperation, your reputation is built over decades but can be destroyed in minutes. Japan and NASA are watching these failures and asking hard questions behind closed doors.

There's also the uncomfortable truth about ISRO's rapid expansion. For years, we celebrated our frugal engineering—doing more with less. But recently, through the commercial arm NewSpace India Limited, we've ramped up from three launches a year to ten. We've moved from careful craftsmanship to industrial-scale production. That transition requires not just more workers but an entirely different safety culture. You cannot scale up rocket production the way you scale up making smartphones.

Some will argue I'm being alarmist. "Space is hard," they'll say. "Failures happen." Yes, they do. But the question isn't whether failures happen; it's whether we're learning from them fast enough when human lives are about to enter the equation. The Americans lost two Space Shuttles and fourteen astronauts before they fundamentally reformed their safety culture. We have the chance to learn from their tragedies without repeating them.

What ISRO needs now isn't cheerleading. It needs a hard pause. Not just for PSLV launches, but a complete manufacturing audit of all solid rocket motors currently in production. For the first time in its proud history, ISRO should invite external experts—from private industry like HAL and L&T, and from international agencies—to inspect its facilities and processes. The era of ISRO checking its own homework must end.

Most importantly, the G1 uncrewed Gaganyaan flight must be delayed until we have absolute confidence in our systems. I don't care if it takes until 2027. A delayed launch is a footnote in history books. A tragedy is a permanent scar on the nation's soul.

The silence in Sriharikota's Mission Control Centre this morning was deafening. But let that silence be our wake-up call. Space doesn't care about our ambitions or our deadlines. It only cares about physics and engineering precision. It has now told us twice, in eight months, that something is fundamentally wrong.