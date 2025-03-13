China's use of Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing is not only an economic practice but a strategic attempt to expand its naval presence. China's massive distant-water fishing fleet, the largest in the world, traditionally conceals itself under commercial fishing but serves greater geopolitical agendas. China subsidises the fuel cost for fishing boats. That’s what makes it economical for them to roam the oceans. These vessels venture far from Chinese waters, depleting fish resources and penetrating the Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) of other nations. In modern times, China has become a predatory fisheries Superpower.

The Chinese Pacific fishing fleet has grown more than 500 per cent to 564,000 vessels. This massive Chinese fishing fleet absolutely scours the ocean of sea life. Fishing stocks are collapsing because of their rapacious destruction. Nothing is as destructive to the survival of fishing stocks worldwide as the Chinese fleets – they are lawless, brutally efficient, and absolutely without conscience. It is estimated that by 2030, China will account for 37 per cent of the global catch.

Chinese fishing fleets (which are so big that you can see them from space) dredge the ocean floors across the globe with electrified nets and wipe out ecosystems. Chinese boats have expanded their capacity to harvest staggering amounts of catch in a single voyage. When working together in fleets, these vessels are rapacious.

This aggressive fishing method is part of a broader strategy of asserting dominance over strategic maritime areas, thereby further entrenching China's naval presence and influence.

Case studies of past encounters

South China Sea: The South China Sea has been at the centre of maritime clashes. China's aggressive claims and assertive actions, such as the construction of artificial islands and the deployment of military assets, have led to a number of clashes with neighbouring countries. For instance, the 2019 Chinese ramming of a Philippine fishing vessel off the Reed Bank region indicated the risk of war.

China ships poach 240,000 kg of fish daily in the Philippines’ seas. It is worse than an invasion. Chinese fishermen have been using cyanide in Bajo de Masinloc to intentionally destroy the traditional fishing grounds of Filipino fishermen. Parts of the resource-rich lagoon has been destroyed. They intentionally destroyed Bajo de Masinloc to prevent Filipino fishing boats from fishing in the area.



East China Sea: China and Japan have clashed on numerous occasions in the East China Sea, including over the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands. The Chinese fishing boat incursions, supported by coast guard ships on occasion, have raised tensions to the brink of military clashes.



West Africa: Chinese IUU fishing has also brought major disruptions to West Africa. Overexploitation of the local fish stocks has resulted in economic instability and heightened tensions between Chinese fishermen and local communities. These events highlight the wider security implications of Chinese fishing activities.

The IOR & the Arabian Sea: Massive swarm of Fishing vessels are spotted by satellites in the Arabian Sea. The cluster is hundreds of kilometres wide! Chinese fishing research vessels Lan Hai 101 and 201 were spotted conducting research in the Arabian Sea, which is intended to support Beijing's distant-water fishing fleet in exploiting the region. China’s IUU fishing has taken a sinister turn with Maldives allowing China to install fish-aggregating devices in IOR. Such surveillance moves by China are a clear-cut threat to India’s security.

There is a frequent presence of Chinese distant-water fishing vessels in the region. These vessels often operate without proper authorisation, depleting fish stocks and causing significant environmental damage. In 2020, the Information Fusion Centre Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) reported 379 incidents of IUU fishing in the Indian Ocean, with many of these incidents involving Chinese vessels.



The Pacific Ocean: A recent analysis by Oceana revealed that China's distant-water fishing fleet frequently swarms the waters surrounding the Galápagos, often disappearing from public view by disabling their tracking devices. It’s nearly impossible to track the fleet when they turn off GPS tracking systems and go dark, like they did off Galapagos Islands’ protected preserve in 2021 and 2023.

These activities pose significant threats to the marine ecosystem and biodiversity of the Galápagos, as well as to the livelihoods of local communities that are dependent on sustainable fishing practices.

The risk of a PLAN-Coast Guard-maritime militia nexus

China's maritime strategy is one of the coordinated efforts among the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), the China Coast Guard (CCG), and the maritime militia. This “gray zone” strategy takes advantage of the various capabilities of these forces to establish control over disputed waters without crossing the threshold into open war.

The maritime militia, usually made up of nominally civilian fishing boats, is instrumental in this strategy by carrying out surveillance, harassment of foreign ships, and assertion of Chinese claims. The presence of these forces raises the prospect of military confrontations with regional navies, including India.

Need for India's coordinated response

Enhancing Inter-Agency Maritime Monitoring: India needs to enhance its maritime monitoring capacities to track and counter Chinese movements in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). This entails equipping advanced monitoring systems, augmenting patrols, and enhancing inter-agency intelligence-sharing mechanisms.

Enhancing Military-to-Military Relations with IOR Allies: Improving military relations with IOR nations is crucial. Conducive joint exercises, coordinated patrols, and strategic partnerships can contribute to forging a united front against Chinese intrusions. Coordination with like-minded countries like the United States, Japan, and Australia under such frameworks as the Quad can function efficiently to enhance regional security.



Employing Legal and Diplomatic Counter Steps: India must utilise international legal instruments to confront Chinese misconduct in the IOR. This involves lodging of complaints under the UNCLOS and diplomatic means of framing a coalition of states impacted by Chinese IUU fishing. Legal action and diplomatic pressure can manage to rein in China's assertive ocean activities.



In summary, the increasing threat of naval conflict in the Indian Ocean requires a comprehensive response from India. Through improvd surveillance, reinforcing military cooperation, and using legal and diplomatic options, India can combat the strategic menace of China's IUU fishing and maritime outreach.

