From Mauritius to Oman: India expands sphere of influence to counter China’s presence in Indian Ocean Region

In a bid to counter China’s presence in the Indian Ocean Region, India is making efforts to expand its influence by providing maritime and air support to its neighbours in the region.

In Oman, the Indian Navy has prepared a support base in Duqm port for maintenance, repair and overhaul of Indian ships as well as provide berthing, fuel and rest facilities in the vicinity and travelling beyond, Hindustan Times newspaper reported citing sources.

The support base has already been operationalised, the report states.

In Mauritius, India has built an airstrip in north Agalega islands, around 1,050km north of Port Louis, to provide maritime security to the island nation as well as to help protect its tourism assets in the region.

The Indian Navy will be sending at least 50 officers and guards to man the airstrip, which will have the capability of handling Boeing P-8I surveillance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft of the Indian Armed Forces.

China's increased presence in IOR

Notably, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnath met his Indian counterpart on September 8 as he was a special invitee to the G20 Summit in the capital Delhi.

The renewed India’s response stems from the concerns over the Chinese surveillance vessel Shi Yan 6 entering the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) on September 23. It is expected to dock at Colombo on September 29.

New Delhi officials have repeatedly raised concerns over the evolving maritime threat emanating from China’s presence in the Indian neighbourhood, as PLA increases its foray into the region.

The Indian establishment fears that the vessel will be deployed to patrol the Indian Ocean Region by 2025-26 as the Chinese Navy seeks to rapidly expand its formidable surface and subsurface naval assets.

According to data by India’s Ministry of External Affairs, Chinese vessels in IOR have been increasing every year, with 24 Chinese ships entering the region to date in 2023

It comes after reports mentioned that the Indian Navy is bolstering its fleet strength in the Indian Ocean and now plans to have at least 175 warships by 2035 to monitor the IOR.

