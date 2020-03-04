Wion Edit: Why WHO is not calling coronavirus a pandemic yet?

The oxford dictionary defines the term pandemic as a disease that spreads across a country or the whole world.

But, that's not how the World Health Organisation (WHO) defines the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak. WHO officials have stopped short of labelling this disease as a pandemic, even though it ticks all the boxes.

The coronavirus is no longer limited to just one country or region, it has infected over 90,000 people in at least 70 countries. More than three thousand people have died.

Countries worst affected by the crisis have been forced to take drastic measures - Japan and South Korea had to shut down its schools.

In several cities, businesses have asked their employees to work from home.

WHO has received considerable flak for praising China, and its overall response to the coronavirus. Critics say that the organisation turned a blind eye to what happened in China during the early days of the outbreak when local level officials tried to cover up the outbreak.

last month, the WHO had dragged its feet when it had to decide if this outbreak was a global health emergency or not.

When they did do it, the WHO claimed that there is a window of opportunity to contain the outbreak. Now, the WHO chief says that public health officials are operating in uncharted territory.

But, the organisation still hesitates to label it a pandemic. Tackling Wuhan coronavirus should be a public health priority around the world. According to an estimate, the disease could cost the global economy well over one trillion dollars.

Declaring this outbreak a pandemic would allow the WHO to gather the critical mass required to battle the disease. If WHO doesn't take the tough calls now, the UN body will suffer a major dent to its credibility.



(Disclaimer: WION Edit is the channel's take on the big events of the world)





