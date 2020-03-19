WION EDIT: Coronavirus outbreak- India and Pakistan are miles apart in their response

This is a war-like situation and wars are won by decisive leadership. We've been reporting on how India has taken the lead - from SAARC to G7 and now G20.

Leaders are collaborating after India's initiative. The first one is to rally the world's leaders to join hands against the coronavirus.

And the second is about a self-serving, often self-defeating political agenda. We start with India, the government is responding aggressively at home and rallying global support for the larger fight outside.

It began with the video conference of SAARC leaders. Now, New Delhi is taking its diplomatic initiatives one step further - Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



This is for a G20 conference and consultation. Why the Crown Prince? Because Saudi Arabia holds the chair for the G20 presidency. It's a position that rotates between all member nations every year.

During his conversation with MBS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the need for coordination among the G20.

Now, Riyadh is said to be in touch with other member nations. An 'extraordinary session' could be convened next week to draw up a plan of action and it could happen over video conferencing.

A session like this would lead to tangible outcomes. One, leading powers would be able to pool resources and coordinate their response.

Two, it will lead to collective action. Third, it can provide the rest of the world a response template to follow.

The world is staring at an unprecedented crisis and India's diplomatic efforts, first with SAARC and now with the G20 is an unprecedented diplomatic move to tackle this threat.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is busy keeping its master China happy. At a time when the citizens of Pakistan are helpless before the coronavirus, Islamabad is prioritising Beijing's agenda. Earlier this week, the Pakistan president and foreign minister travelled to China.

At a time, when the world is keeping its distance, quarantining itself from Chinese supplies, shutting down routes of arrivals - the Pakistani leaders decided to travel to Beijing.

So, we were not surprised when we heard that the entire contingent that travelled, is now under quarantine. But the question remains: What was the need to travel to China?

Money could be one reason - Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan has admitted that his country is too weak to fight the coronavirus, but there is another aspect to this story.

The visit works to China's advantage. It indicates that its business as usual in Beijing, and there is no need to worry. Meanwhile, Pakistan used this opportunity to display its loyalty while making some noise over Kashmir.

We must compare India and Pakistan because they present two extreme examples on how to deal with a crisis



(Disclaimer: WION Edit is the channel's take on the big events of the world)

