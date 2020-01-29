How social media saved Sudan's starving lions

Months of political and economic turmoil in Sudan has severely damaged the health of the lions faced with shortages of food and medicine. Lions, victims of the political upheaval in Sudan, are starving.

Last week, WION did a special report to show how weak and wasted, malnourished the king of the jungle looks in Sudan.

After the special coverage by Wion and some online campaigns, there's new hope for the big cats at Al-Qurashi park zoo in Khartoum.

The online campaign with the hashtag #sudananimalrescue , was launched by Sudanese activist Osman Salih.

The images of the feeble cats created a stir on social media. Following which a global welfare organisation - Four Paws, arrived to assess the condition of the lions. However, it was too late for one of the lions who recently died due to dehydration and lack of food.



WATCH:

The animals lost as much as two-thirds of their body weight after going unfed for weeks as Sudan's chronic cash shortage hit donations. People abroad who tried to donate via crowdfunding sites were thwarted by us sanctions on Sudan.

The Four Paws team said they will have to find a long-term solution to improve the condition of the lions and also train the zoo staff.

African lions are classified as a 'vulnerable' species by the international union for conservation of nature which explains why Four Paws intends to visit other zoos in Khartoum as well.

Some locals concerned about the fate of the lions have been flocking to help, bringing food and medical items.

It seems that with international animal activists steeping in, the big cats have found a lifeline.

