From cricket to politics, Pakistan's unending woes

In a nation where cricket is nothing short of a religion, Pakistan's dismal performance on the cricket field serves as a sombre metaphor for its multifaceted challenges. The loss to Afghanistan in the Cricket World Cup exposed deeper issues that plague the Pakistani cricket team and the nation as a whole. Pakistan's cricketing woes mirror the multitude of problems that the country grapples with, from its economy to its political landscape.

In the cricketing arena, skipper Babar Azam may be on his way out, but on the political pitch, a veteran is set to take a fresh guard– Nawaz Sharif. His return to Pakistan has been nothing short of a grand spectacle, echoing the hopes of his supporters. Nevertheless, Sharif's arrival is set against a backdrop of a nation engulfed in crises, teetering on the precipice, and desperately in need of change.

The political landscape in Pakistan is fairly grim, marked by uncertainty and instability. An uneasy alliance between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the military establishment has led to a hybrid regime fraught with challenges. While it was expected that this alliance would bring stability and efficient governance, it has instead led to a quagmire of economic stagnation and governance issues.

The power struggle between Imran Khan and the military establishment, led by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, has only added to the political muddle. As Imran Khan attempted to retain General Faiz as the ISI chief, it sparked a bitter tussle with General Bajwa. This power struggle culminated in the military withdrawing its support for Khan. The opposition saw an opportunity and, through a no-confidence motion, ousted Imran Khan, subsequently installing Shehbaz Sharif as the new Prime Minister. This political manoeuvring, however, has raised questions about the authenticity of the people's mandate and the transparent functioning of Pakistan's political system.

Political pundits have also pointed out that the people can't have high hopes. Shehbaz Sharif's tenure as Prime Minister was plagued by mismanagement and indecision. As inflation soared and the rupee plummeted against the US dollar, Shehbaz Sharif's inability to address these economic challenges effectively became evident.

Amid these struggles, the PML-N, under the de facto leadership of Nawaz Sharif, saw its anti-establishment credentials gradually erode. The once-unified party found itself divided over the approach to take in the face of a resurgent Imran Khan. The PML-N's reluctance to face a fresh election against a politically weakened Khan signalled its lack of confidence.

Pakistan's economy is tailspin. Inflation has spiralled out of control, the job market is bleak, and the country faces significant infrastructure challenges. The root of the problem lies in economic mismanagement and a failure to address these issues effectively. As the inflation rate continues to rise, the average Pakistani finds it increasingly difficult to make ends meet. Pakistan's inflation rate rose to 31.4% year-on-year in September from 27.4% in August, as the country embarks on a tricky path to economic recovery under a caretaker government.

Pakistan's current $3 billion IMF program is a short-term arrangement, demanding unpopular yet inescapable economic policy changes. The IMF projects an increase in Pakistan's external debt, set to reach a staggering $130.850 billion in 2023-24, up from $123.574 billion in 2022-23. This rising debt, coupled with crippling inflation and unemployment, paints a bleak economic outlook for the nation.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the national carrier, is now on the verge of a shutdown. PIA has cancelled over 300 flights in the past 10 days due to the unavailability of fuel and a severe financial crisis. This dire situation not only affects the aviation industry but also underscores the dire state of Pakistan's overall economy.

Islamabad's problems are unending and much of it is self-created. Over the years it nurtured terrorists. Pakistani socio-economic woes are a fertile ground for groups like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan which vows to overthrow the existing Pakistani government and establish a theocratic state. Islamabad now blames Kabul for the resurgence of TTP. Islamabad has given hundreds of thousands of Afghans it has deemed to be living illegally in Pakistan until November 1 to leave voluntarily or face deportation -- an order the Taliban government says amounts to harassment.

However, in a multitude of challenges engulfing the nation, it is Nawaz Sharif's return that has kindled a renewed sense of hope among his supporters. The prospect of free and fair elections is a beacon of hope, promising a potential return to stability, both in terms of governance and the economy. As a seasoned politician with a history of serving as Prime Minister on three occasions, Nawaz Sharif brings a sense of experience and continuity that many believe is desperately needed.

Also read | About 200 Afghan refugees to relocate from Pakistan to UK on charter flights on Oct 26

Pakistan's political landscape is fraught with challenges, mirroring the problems faced by the nation as a whole. It is a nation grappling with a troubled economy, a muddled political scenario, and rising tensions with its neighbours. Amid these challenges, Nawaz Sharif's return is seen as a glimmer of hope. The road ahead is fraught with obstacles, but the promise of a brighter future for Pakistan remains a beacon that many are holding onto.

(Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not represent the views of WION or ZMCL. Nor does WION or ZMCL endorse the views of the writer.)