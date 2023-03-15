EXPLAINED: How India developing a naval base at Andamans chokes China in the region

For years the strategically important archipelago of Andaman and Nicobar Islands (ANIs) situated at the juncture of the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea to India's southeast remained a dormant landmass. That changed when China started making radical movements near the border areas. Fast forward to 2023 and New Delhi is in the advanced stage of building a naval base to counter its perennial foe.

Comprising 572 Islands stretching over an area of 450 nautical miles with a total of 24 ports, ANIs assume great significance in New Delhi's Indian Ocean Region (IOR) strategy. Additionally, it helps India counter China's 'String of Pearls' strategy as New Delhi seemingly has the power to bleed Beijing dry due to its closeness to the 'Strait of Malacca' chokehold.

Manning the Strait of Malacca chokehold

The northernmost point of the island chain is merely 22 nautical miles from Myanmar, while the southernmost point is only 90 nautical miles away from Indonesia. Nearly 70,000 out of the 1,20,000 ships sailing through the Indian Ocean pass through the 'Strait of Malacca' and the neighbouring Six Degrees channel located to the south of the ANIs.

This strait is the heartbeat of China's operation as 80 per cent of its oil supplies pass through the strait. Militarising the region appears a no-brainer - not because India wants a conflict but to assert an aura of superiority.

In case of an escalating conflict, New Delhi can simply cut the region and China's hydrocarbon supply from the Middle East may come to a screeching halt. Long story short, controlling ANIs essentially means controlling China’s economy.

The Politburo in Beijing has previously attempted to use Sri Lanka, Pakistan, the Maldives and the Strait of Hormuz to pin India into a corner. However, New Delhi has managed to thwart some of the pressure using clever manoeuvring.

To neutralise China's grip over the Gwadar port in Pakistan, New Delhi sealed the Chahbahar port in Iran that counters Chinese presence in the region. The port simultaneously allows India to monitor the Strait of Hormuz- the busiest sea route for transporting oil in the world.

After Sri Lanka submitted Hambantota port to China, India managed to win some of the favour by helping the island nation through its worst economic crisis. As for the Maldives, the two countries have signed the Greater Male Connectivity project which has brought them much closer than ever.

However, it is Malacca Strait that remains the topmost priority. India is also developing a deep-sea port in Indonesia’s Sabang. The port will bring India close to the Strait of Malacca and nullify the increasing Chinese presence.

Developing the islands militarily

The Narendra Modi government of India has assessed the ace-in-the-hole it has in form of ANIs. The Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) is the first and only tri-service theatre command of the Indian Armed Forces.

Currently, seven Air Force and Navy bases are operating in the region. In 2019, a year after PM Modi first visited the island, an exclusive Rs 5,650 military infrastructure development plan was passed.

The naval air stations INS Kohassa in Shibpur and INS Baaz in Campbell Bay are having their runways extended. Once the runways are operational, the Indian Navy will be able to operate its P-8I maritime surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft.

Upon full execution, the investment will help India in the stationing of infantry soldiers, missile batteries, additional warships as well as drones in the Andamans.

New Delhi needs to be wary

Even if India militarises Andaman island, it will have to remain circumspect due to the Chinese eye in its neighbourhood. The Great Coco Island and Little Coco Island - geographically a part of the Andaman group of islands is right in the middle of an important waterway passage through which China ventures into the Malacca Strait.

Owing to a few blunders from India's former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the ownership of islands went to Burma, modern-day Myanmar and currently, it is China that holds control over it. According to reports, China has used the base to spy on DRDO's missile programmes.

Beijing understands that it is operating from a position of weakness in the region. However, it also knows that it has a wild card in the Coco islands.

Developing the Greater Nicobar islands

Apart from utilising the archipelago for geopolitical gains, the government is developing it under the 'Holistic Development of Great Nicobar Islands in Andaman and Nicobar Islands' project. The project conceived by India's premier think tank NITI Ayog seeks to build an International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT), a greenfield international airport, a township and a 450-MVA gs and power plant.

Developing the island military is an idea that was not mooted previously. However, most governments remained lethargic in taking a proactive approach. If used wisely, the ANIS hold the ability to bind the Indo-Pacific and assimilate the Quad to counter China in the South China sea as well.

