Blog: What I learnt from online workout session with squash player Maria Toorpakai Wazir - dos and don’ts of virtual learning

These are the testing times. Worldwide, the coronavirus-led lockdowns have not only limited our movement, but also prevented our access to things that we enjoy doing and activities that keep us going - be it going to a gym, attending dance classes or participating in art workshops. But it’s not as bad as it looks, thanks to the power of the Internet.

People are shifting to online classes to keep up their fitness and pursue hobbies. But are these virtual sessions as good as the physical ones? And most importantly, how can you make the most of virtual classes? I took up one of these online classes and joined the famous squash player Maria Wazir for a virtual workout session.

The idea behind taking up this online workout session was simple - to burn some calories! I live alone, and have found myself reaching for the fridge more than usual, while I work from home during this lockdown. Before the lockdown, I used to work with my personal trainer a few days of the week, but that's obviously no longer possible. So let's see how this virtual session unfolded.



I am glad to report that I managed to keep up quite well for the 30-minute workout session. But guess what? I realised that a few things can make or break the experience. So, if you decide to attend a class online, try and follow these simple tips:

Before you sign up for a virtual session, make sure you have a high-speed internet connection. A poor connection would be a huge spoilsport. It may lead to lags, which will lead to communication issues between you and your teacher, who could possibly be located thousands of kilometres away from you. And all you would be left with is poor user experience.



You don’t have a say over the medium, as it’s the host that decides how and where he/she wants to conduct online sessions. But if given a choice, try out zoom. It has a simple, easy-breezy user interface. While the video app has been slammed for a few security concerns in the past, the company says it has fixed the issues. But I suggest that you avoid screen sharing on the app, just to be extra safe.



Every app allows you to perform audio and video tests beforehand. Remember to do that at least 20 minutes before the scheduled time. It will leave you with enough time to fix any technical glitches and save you from the last-minute hassle.



The next thing is something that didn’t occur to me before I started the session. I only realised it after it started. But I managed somehow. It’s always a good idea to connect your phone or laptop to a wireless speaker for these kinds of sessions. Because your device’s speaker may not blare loud audio. And low audio would make following instructions tough when you are away from the screen.



Keep your microphone on mute during the session, and enable it only when you have a query. Because, it picks the ambient noise too and that could lead to disturbance for other participants during the video session.



Also, if your app allows a recording facility, use it. The recorded video could be a reference point for use later.



And finally, just because you’re home doesn’t mean you can wear anything during virtual classes. Dress appropriately because it reflects your seriousness towards an activity. Also, just like your real-world classroom, a virtual session is also attended by many people at the same time. I’m sure you wouldn’t like to be judged, ridiculed or taken less seriously.

So, if you sign up for a new online class or log in next time to your ongoing sessions, apply these handy tips and make the most of your virtual classes.



