/Digital currencies are changing global payments: What could this mean for international trade?

The way money moves across borders is gradually changing as businesses explore alternatives to conventional international banking channels. Digital currencies, blockchain-based payment systems and stablecoins are creating new possibilities for settling transactions, raising questions about how international trade payments could work in the coming years.

Russian fintech company A7 is looking to expand its cross-border payment services involving India, including a system that allows businesses to pay international invoices using digital currencies while recipients receive funds through conventional bank transfers. The company presented its payment solutions at India Blockchain Week 2026, held in Mumbai on November 1-2.

How does the new digital currency payment service work?

Launched in October 2026, A7 International allows businesses and individuals to pay overseas invoices using USDT, a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar.

According to the company, recipients receive conventional bank transfers in US dollars, euros, Chinese yuan or UAE dirhams. They do not need to hold a cryptocurrency wallet or directly receive digital assets. The service is designed to connect digital-asset payments with traditional banking infrastructure, offering another option for settling invoices with overseas suppliers and business partners. Stablecoins are digital currencies designed to maintain a relatively stable value by being pegged to an underlying asset, often a conventional currency such as the US dollar. USDT, issued by Tether, is among the widely used dollar-pegged stablecoins. Their use in international payments has attracted attention because they can facilitate the transfer of digital value across borders. However, the practical benefits depend on factors such as regulatory requirements, transaction costs, liquidity, banking access and the ability to convert digital assets into conventional currencies.

Why is India an important market?

India is among the markets A7 is targeting as part of its international expansion. According to company data, payments to India between January and August 2026 were 60 per cent higher than the total recorded during the whole of 2025. The company has not provided a detailed breakdown of the transactions or independently verified figures alongside this comparison. Nevertheless, it is using the reported growth to highlight increasing activity through its India-related payment infrastructure. A7 International participated in India Blockchain Week 2026 as a Gold Partner. Its delegation discussed cross-border payment services and potential cooperation with Indian businesses. The company is also exploring a separate payment arrangement between India and Russia, aimed at facilitating transactions in national currencies through local partner banks.

India-Russia explore alternative payment arrangements

According to A7, PSB Bank Chairman Petr Fradkov presented the proposed Russia-India payment system to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the INNOPROM. India exhibition in New Delhi in September 2026. The proposed system is intended to support payments for education, accommodation, medical treatment, salaries, scholarships and personal transfers. Indian nationals studying and working in Russia are expected to be among the first users to test the proposed arrangement, according to the company. The proposed Russia-India system is separate from A7 International's invoice-payment service launched in October. While the latter uses USDT for international invoice payments followed by conventional bank transfers to recipients, the proposed bilateral arrangement focuses on transactions through national currencies and local banking partners.

Details about its operational launch, participating banks and transaction mechanisms have not been fully disclosed in the supplied announcement.

Why are countries exploring alternatives to traditional payment systems?

Cross-border payments involve several stages, including currency conversion, banking intermediaries and compliance checks. Depending on the countries and institutions involved, these processes can affect transaction costs and settlement times. Businesses engaged in international trade also need reliable ways to pay suppliers and receive funds across different banking systems.

The use of national currencies in bilateral trade is one approach countries have explored to reduce dependence on third-country currencies for settlements.

During his December 2025 visit to India, Russian President Vladimir Putin said national currencies accounted for 96 per cent of commercial payments between Russia and India. Digital currencies and blockchain-based systems are another area attracting attention. They could provide additional payment channels, although their use does not automatically remove the need for regulatory oversight, currency conversion or access to conventional banking services.

Digital currencies face regulatory and operational challenges

Despite growing interest, using digital currencies for international payments involves several challenges. Stablecoins can face regulatory restrictions in different jurisdictions, while businesses must consider compliance requirements, transaction monitoring and the risks associated with digital-asset transfers.

The value stability of a dollar-pegged token also depends on the issuer's ability to maintain its peg and the reliability of its reserves and redemption arrangements. For businesses, the availability of a digital payment option does not necessarily mean that every overseas supplier can accept it or that the recipient can convert the funds into conventional currency without additional costs. As a result, the development of cross-border digital payment infrastructure will depend not only on technology but also on regulatory clarity, banking partnerships and the ability to operate across different financial systems.

What is A7 planning next?

A7 was established in 2024 with the participation of state-owned PSB Bank and focuses on infrastructure for international payments. The company describes itself as Russia's largest payment agent. According to its figures, it processed more than $110 billion in payments during 2025, accounting for approximately 19 per cent of Russian businesses' foreign trade settlements. It also says its infrastructure covers more than 100 countries and serves around 15,000 corporate clients. These figures have been provided by the company and have not been independently verified in the material available for this article. Its participation in India Blockchain Week forms part of its stated effort to develop relationships with Indian partners and expand payment options for businesses and individuals.