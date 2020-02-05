Tamil version of national anthem removed from Sri Lanka's Independence day celebrations, 3 years after being introduced

A Tamil version of the Sri Lankan national anthem was removed from the Independence Day ceremony for the first time since 2016.

This was concerning for many, as it reflected the government's policy for national reconciliation which marked the end of the brutal civil war against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

On the occasion of the 72nd National Day, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa assured the people of Sri Lanka that there will be no discrimination, despite the discriminatory exclusion of a minority community at a national celebration.

"As the president today, I represent the entire Sri Lankan nation irrespective of ethnicity, religion, party affiliation or other differences," the President stated.

The Tamil national anthem at the Independence Day had been a part of celebrations since 2016 and was included as a means of achieving reconciliation with the Tamil minority community. It was enshrined in Sri Lanka's constitution and is a direct translation of 'Namo Namo matha' in the Sinhala language.

Though the Tamil community appreciated the symbolic gesture made by the government in 2016 of adding the Tamil version at the Independence Day celebrations, the opposition, then led by the Rajapaksas and a majority Sinhala community member, filed a fundamental rights petition against it.

Concerns are rising that Gotabhaya Rajapaksa's remarks may be hinting at the return of a draconian rule under the Rajapaksa-duo's regime, which is marred by allegations of human rights abuses, especially against the Tamil community.

From 2005 to 2015, Mahinda Rajapaksa served as President of Sri Lanka. Citing data from the UN, up to 40,000 civilians were killed by security forces during his reign, culminating in a civil war that ended with the defeat of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in 2009.

During his address, Gotabaya Rajapaksa assured the people that his government wished to accommodate opposing views. "I wish to fully strengthen the freedom of people to think and write freely," he said.