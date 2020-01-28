11 Indian fishermen held off Sri Lankan coast for fishing in territorial waters

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 11 Indian fishermen belonging to Tamil Nadu for allegedly violating territorial waters while fishing near the Palk Strait area.

"More than 600 mechanised boats went from Rameshwaram yesterday with the fishermen and ventured out into the sea. When they were doing fishing activities near the Palk Strait area, the Sri Lankan Navy, who was on rounds, arrested 11 fishermen along with one boat," CR Senthivel, Sea Workers Association State Secretary told ANI on Tuesday.

"They have been taken to a prison in Sri Lanka. This has been a routine affair. Both state and central governments have failed to address the issue. The livelihood of fishermen has been continuously affected," he said.

Last week, four fishermen were arrested and taken to Kankensanthurai Naval base by Sri Lankan Navy.