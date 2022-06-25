Mumbai faces 10 per cent water cut

Starting June 27, 2022, India’s financial capital, Mumbai will face a 10 per cent water cut.

The civic body, BMC, has appealed to residents to use water sparingly. However, till when the water cut will continue is not being told by the government yet. In fact, this is not the first time that Mumbaikars will be faced with a 10 per cent water cut.

This move comes as the level of the lakes supplying water to the city and neighbouring cities has been dropping by the day due to light showers.

Every day around 3800 million litres of water is supplied from these seven lakes.

“Currently only 9.76 per cent stock remains in the lakes to supply the entire city, and is sufficient only for 45 days,” says a senior official from the BMC.

Civic officials have also raised a concern that if enough rainfall is not received within the next 15 days, a huge water crisis may occur in the city.

In fact, in the month of May, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), had expected 99 per cent rainfall in June, but with no signs of proper rainfall, lake levels are getting dry.

The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.

Seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 1,41,387 million litres of water or 9.77 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres, according to the BMC on June 24.

The water level in the lakes was 15.54 per cent this time last year.

CURRENT WATER STOCK AVAILABILITY IN SEVEN LAKES

Tansa – 5.46 per cent

Modak Sagar – 36.52 per cent

Middle Vaitarna – 9.31 per cent

Upper Vaitarna – 0 per cent

Bhatsa – 8.71 per cent

Vehar – 13.83 per cent

Tulsi – 26 per cent