India reaches out to Palestine on refugees, projects

India has reached out to Palestine with support for refugees with $ 2.5 million support and the development of a project.

Last week, a $2.25 million cheque was handed over to United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) by Indian diplomat Sunil Kumar and Harish Kumar who are in the ministry of external affairs WANA or West Asia and North Africa division. The cheque was handed over to UNRWA's Karim Amer at the UN body's headquarters at a ceremony in East Jerusalem.

At the ceremony, Karim Amer, Director of Partnerships of the Department of External Relations of UNRWA, said, "this timely contribution is a strong demonstration of India’s unwavering support to the work of UNRWA and commitment to the wellbeing for Palestine refugees".

He extended "deep appreciation" to the Indian government for its "continued funding to the agency and its backing of Palestine refugees across the Middle East.”

India has given $20 million in support of core UNRWA services to Palestine refugees across West Asia since 2018. The money will be used by UNRWA to provide education, health care, relief and social services for Palestine refugees.

UNRWA, established by the General Assembly in 1949 is mandated to provide assistance and protection to some 5.6 million Palestine refugees. It has been reaching out to refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, West Bank including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, last week, the Indian delegation led by Indian diplomats Sunil Kumar and Harish Kumar also visited Gaza Industrial estate with key focus on the establishment of Center for the Development of Palestinian Heritage Products--"My Heritage".

The project will be funded by the Indian government and will be the extension of main center in Ramallah and Al-Bireh Governorate.

Palestine's Investment Promotion and Industrial Estate Agency is willing to provide 500 square meters for the project.

According to a Palestinian release, the project "comes within the Palestinian government’s strategy related to Empowering women in various fields, pointing out the importance of this project that seeks to integrate traditional industries with creative ideas to consolidate the Palestinian identity and market it globally".

New Delhi has in the past extended economic assistance to the Palestinian people for various projects.

The Indian government supported the construction of Jawaharlal Nehru Library at the Al Azhar University in Gaza city and the Mahatma Gandhi Library-cum-Student Activity Centre at the Palestine Technical College at Deir Al Balah in the Gaza Strip.

In fact, the Palestine national press and the Palestine-India techno park have been established with the Indian government's support.