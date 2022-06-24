AI-based robots at Coimbatore airport will now connect flyers to airport staff through video calls

Artificial Intelligence-based robots have been introduced at the Coimbatore airport aimed at providing a better experience to flyers by the Airport Authority of India (AAI). Passengers will be able to avail many airport services through them, according to AAI.

The robots move within the airport terminal building and approach passengers to greet them and ask if they need assistance. They can also take navigation help from the robots to get to their desired locations within the airport.

The AAI wrote on Twitter, “#AAI believes that innovation plays a significant role in civil aviation sector & can change the way airports function and provide better facilities to air travellers. #AAI's #Coimbatore @aaicbeairport introduces AI-based robots to provide enhanced airport experiences to flyers.”

The AAI also shared pictures of robots and passengers interacting with it.

“The robots will move within the airport terminal bldg. floor and approach passengers, greet them and ask if they need any information. Through them, passengers will be able to get many airport services and navigation help to their desired locations within the airport,” it added.

These AI-powered robots can also connect flyers to the airport staff through video calls if they need them. With this, AAI is bringing the Help Desk to the passenger rather than passengers approaching the help desk. The facility is being appreciated by all.

Replying to these tweets by AAI, some twitteratis responded by praising Jyotiraditya Scindia for “liberalising reforms & transforming aviation where innovation can flourish”, as he is the incumbent Minister of Civil Aviation at the moment.

