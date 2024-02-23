McDonald's comes under fire in Mumbai for 'misleading' customers with cheese substitutes

McDonald's, the popular international fast food brand, has come under the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) scanner in India's Mumbai. The brand was allegedly pulling a 'cheesy deception' on its customers by using vegetable oil-based cheese substitutes instead of the real thing in its burgers, nuggets, etc.

FDA takes action

The regulator has suspended the licence of a McDonald's outlet in Ahmednagar. As per media reports, this has prompted the outlet to delete the word "cheese" from its item descriptions on the menu.

Furthermore, it has prompted McDonald's to undertake this corrective measure state-wide and even nationally.

Accusing the popular food chain of misleading customers, the FDA said that McDonald's was using substitutes without properly disclosing them on their food labels or electronic display boards. This, it said, was a tactic to fool people into believing they were eating real cheese.

Reportedly, the action against the chain started in October when during an inspection of McDonald's branch in Admednagar's Kedgaon it was revealed that at least eight items contained cheese substitutes.

Following this, a show-cause notice was issued to the outlet, and later its licence was suspended.

Which items contained fake cheese?

The items with fake cheese have been identified as cheesy nuggets, McCheese veg burger, McCheese non-veg burger, corn and cheese burger, cheesy Italian veg and blueberry cheesecake.

As per a Times of India report, the McDonald's outlet in December informed the FDA that it had renamed the said products erasing the word 'cheese'.

Now the products' display names are veg nuggets instead of cheesy nuggets, cheddar delight veg burger instead of McCheese veg burger, blueberry cake instead of blueberry cheesecake.

In a statement issued on Friday, Westlife Foodworld Limited, the parent company of McDonald’s India said: "Amid recent reports about the removal of 'Cheese' from our menu at McDonald's locations in Maharashtra, we want to assure our valued customers that only genuine, high-quality cheese is used in all our cheese-containing products. Collaborating with suppliers adhering to global standards ensures top-quality cheese in our product offerings and not cheese analogues or any substitute."

"We are actively engaging with the competent authorities on this issue and awaiting their final clarification. We have always been adhering to stringent food standards and are fully compliant with all applicable food laws. Our commitment to transparency in our ingredients and dedication to providing delicious, high-quality meals to our customers remain unwavering," it added.