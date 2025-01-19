Malati Roy, the mother of Sanjay Roy, who was convicted for the rape and murder of the medic of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, on Sunday said if her son is guilty then he should get the punishment he deserves, even if it means being hanged.

After being informed that his son Roy has been found guilty by the court, Malati said, “I have three daughters, I understand their (the victim’s parents) pain. … Let him get any punishment he deserves. Even if the court says hang him, I will accept it.”

Asked if she had turned up during any of the court hearings or met Roy at the lockup, she replied, "No. Why should I? Despite my failing health I would have tried to visit if the charges were found to be untrue." Sanjay has three sisters and one of them died years back.

Roy was arrested in August 2024

Kolkata Police arrested Roy on August 10, a day after the rape and murder of the junior doctor. He was arrested from the barracks of a Kolkata armed police battalion. A former boxer, he became a civic volunteer in 2019.

After the CBI took over the case, Roy was questioned by the agency and later sent to judicial custody.

What does Sanjay’s sister say?

Roy’s sister Sabita, who lives down the lane, said, “What my brother has done is something unthinkable and horrific. My heart breaks saying this but he should get the ultimate punishment if he has done it. The victim was a woman like me and a doctor.”

“However I believe he cannot have done it alone. They say he was even drunk,” she added.

“Since the day my brother was arrested, we haven't stepped out of our home. People are saying so many bad things about our family in my neighbourhood. Every Saturday I used to go to a local temple. I have stopped that too,” added Sabita.

Once married, Sanjay’s wife left him with complaints of domestic violence and later died of illness. Sanjay used to live with his mother, who after his arrest is being financially supported by his sisters.

