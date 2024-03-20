Zomato introduces ‘pure veg mode’, CEO personally makes deliveries

Food delivery app Zomato has introduced a ‘pure veg mode’ catering to customers with a 100 per cent vegetarian dietary preference. This mode ensures that exclusively vegetarian food is delivered by the newly-established "pure veg fleet", identifiable by its green uniforms and delivery boxes, distinguishing them from Zomato's signature red attire and bags.

CEO Deepinder Goyal expressed that India, having the world's largest population of vegetarians, has provided valuable feedback emphasising their meticulousness regarding food preparation and handling.

Hence, the launch of pure veg mode aims to accommodate these dietary preferences.

Goyal himself was photographed delivering pure veg orders, illustrating his personal involvement in the initiative. This feature will see a phased roll out across the country in the next few weeks. We remain committed to listening to our customers, and serving our community in the best possible way. — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 19, 2024 × This new mode will enlist restaurants serving solely vegetarian fare and will be progressively implemented nationwide over the coming weeks.

Goyal clarified that non-vegetarian meals or vegetarian meals from non-vegetarian establishments will not be dispatched using the green delivery boxes allocated for the Pure Veg Fleet.

The announcement sparked varied responses on social media. While some lauded Zomato's innovative marketing strategy, others criticised it as discriminatory, fearing potential bans on red-shirted delivery personnel in residential communities.

Despite the mixed reactions, Goyal maintained that the initiative neither caters to nor alienates any religious or political preferences.

Furthermore, Zomato plans to introduce more specialised fleets to meet diverse customer needs. For instance, they are developing a dedicated cake delivery fleet equipped with hydraulic balancers to safeguard cakes from damage during transit, demonstrating their commitment to enhancing customer experience.