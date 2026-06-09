/Zojila tunnel breakthrough gives major strategic boost to Indian armed forces

The Indian armed forces deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LoC) have received a major strategic boost with the completion of the final breakthrough of the Zojila Tunnel, a project that will ensure all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh and significantly enhance military mobility in the region. While the tunnel is expected to be opened to the general public next year after the completion of the remaining works, authorities have indicated that it can be utilised by the armed forces in emergency situations from now onwards.

The development is set to transform logistics and operational preparedness for the Indian Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and other security forces deployed in the forward areas of Ladakh. For the first time, troops, heavy weaponry, artillery systems, fuel, ammunition and essential supplies will have reliable year-round access to some of the country's most strategically sensitive border regions, irrespective of weather conditions.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The milestone was achieved today when Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari triggered the final blast marking the completion of the excavation phase of the 13.153-kilometre-long tunnel. Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah accompanied Union Minister Nitin Gadkari during the visit. The leaders entered the tunnel and inspected the ongoing works before witnessing the breakthrough event.

Constructed at an altitude of about 11,578 feet above sea level, the Zojila Tunnel connects Baltal near Sonamarg with Minamarg in the Dras-Kargil region. Once fully operational, it will provide seamless all-weather connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh, overcoming the challenges posed by heavy snowfall, avalanches and prolonged winter closures along the Zojila Pass.

The breakthrough marks the completion of a critical phase in one of India's most ambitious infrastructure projects. The tunnel, which will be the world's longest single-tube bi-directional road tunnel at such a high altitude, has been built through some of the most challenging terrain in the Himalayas.

Also read: Fresh setback for Kashmir tourism as Srinagar airport faces planned runway closures