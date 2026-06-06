/Your Amazon Prime Music is getting ads and losing downloads! Here is what changes from July 2

If you have Amazon Prime, you have been getting music for free. Ad-free music. Music you could download and play on a flight. That ends on July 2, 2026.

Amazon sent out notifications this week confirming that its Prime Music benefit is changing. Starting July 2, Prime members will hear ads while streaming music. Downloads for offline playback will no longer be available. HD audio and Spatial Audio, which were quietly bundled into Prime, will also be removed. The features are not disappearing, they are being moved behind a separate paywall called Amazon Music Unlimited.

Amazon Music Unlimited costs Rs 99 per month in India for Prime members who want to stay ad-free. In markets like the United States, that upgrade costs $9.99 per month. As a transition offer, Prime members are being given a six-month free trial of Music Unlimited. After that, the bill starts.

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This Is the Amazon Prime Video Playbook, Again

Amazon did this with Prime Video in 2024. Ads were introduced to the streaming service that was already bundled with Prime subscriptions. Users who did not want ads had to pay extra for an ad-free tier. The backlash was loud. Amazon ran the ads anyway.

The music version follows the same logic. Prime has become a loss-leader bundle that Amazon periodically reprices by quietly degrading what is inside it. Each time a feature that was once included gets moved to a premium tier, the effective cost of Prime goes up even if the headline subscription price does not change.

The distinction Amazon is drawing is between streaming and ownership. Prime Music will still let you stream over 100 million songs on demand, but only while you have an internet connection, and only with ads playing between them. Downloads, the ability to queue up music before a flight, listen without burning mobile data, or play without a connection, are gone from the base tier entirely.

What Stays, What Goes, and What Costs More

Prime members will keep access to over 100 million songs and 15 million podcast episodes on demand. They will keep shuffle play for stations and playlists. What they lose: the ability to download any of it, the ability to skip ads, HD audio quality, and Spatial Audio support.

Amazon Music Unlimited, the paid upgrade, keeps all of those features. It also includes lossless audio, ultra-HD tracks where available, and the full offline listening experience. For users who were using Prime Music regularly, especially for commutes, travel, or offline use, the upgrade is effectively mandatory if they want the same experience they had yesterday.

In India, Amazon is also officially launching Amazon Music Unlimited as a standalone product, at Rs 299 per month for non-Prime members or Rs 99 per month for Prime subscribers. The launch is clearly timed to coincide with the Prime Music downgrade, removing features from one tier to drive subscriptions to another.

The Broader Pattern Nobody Is Talking About

Amazon Prime started as a shipping benefit. Over the years it absorbed Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, early access to deals, and a growing list of regional perks. The bundling was the point, each added feature made the subscription feel more valuable and harder to cancel.

The reversal of that strategy is now underway. Prime Video added ads. Prime Music is adding ads. The bundle is being unbundled, feature by feature, each feature re-emerging as a separate charge. The consumer who signed up for one consolidated subscription is now being asked to maintain a constellation of sub-subscriptions to maintain the same level of service.

Spotify charges Rs 119 per month in India for its individual ad-free plan. YouTube Music is Rs 99 per month. Apple Music is Rs 99 per month. Amazon Music Unlimited, at Rs 99 per month for Prime members, is priced to compete but it is priced to replace something that was already included, not to add something new.