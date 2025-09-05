Torrential rain has wreaked havoc in the northern Indian state of Punjab, affecting all 23 districts. The rivers Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi have breached their danger limits and are continuing to swell further. This is the worst flood the state has witnessed since 1988. It has affected families, livestock and infrastructure; rescue operations are currently underway. Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar are among the worst districts. The death toll has risen to 43, and over300,000 people have been displaced due to the disaster. Indian Army, NDRF, along with aid workers, have been evacuating people from affected areas to safer spaces.

According to reports, 1.75 lakh acres of farmland have been inundated, causing damage to paddy and other crops. Punjab is known as the breadbasket of the country for its massive production of wheat and rice.

"We have been carrying out rescue operations in Fazilka from 27th August. We have rescued more than 1,500 villagers and we are providing relief material to them...District Commissioner has urged the villagers to shift to safer locations..." NRDF Sub-Inspector Rekh Singh Meena told news agency ANI.

The Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhanvisit the state to take stock of the situation. After his visit, he said, “I only want to say that I have come here on the instructions of the Prime Minister, and in this hour of crisis, the government is firmly standing with Punjab, with our farmer brothers and sisters of Punjab, with the people of Punjab. The government will definitely bring the farmers out of this disaster.”