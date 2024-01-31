World's most and least corrupt countries revealed. How did India fare? Find out

The latest list of the world's most corrupt countries has revealed that most nations globally are making little to no progress in tackling public sector corruption.

On Tuesday (Jan 30th), Transparency International released its 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI). As per the report, the "CPI global average remains unchanged at 43 for the twelfth year in a row, with more than two-thirds of countries scoring below 50."

This, it says, "indicates serious corruption problems."

The least corrupt countries

Denmark has once again emerged as a beacon of integrity, seizing the top position, boasting an impressive score of 90. Its stellar performance, which the report attributed to a "well-functioning justice system," secured its place at the forefront for an unprecedented sixth consecutive year.

Following in Denmark's footsteps, Finland (87) and New Zealand (85) clinched the second and third spots in the esteemed ranking.

The most corrupt countries

As per the rankings, Somalia scraps the bottom with a dismal score of 11 on the index. It was closely trailed by Venezuela (13), Syria (13), South Sudan (13), and Yemen (16).

In a statement to the press, François Valérian, Chair of Transparency International, said: "Corruption will continue to thrive until justice systems can punish wrongdoing and keep governments in check. When justice is bought or politically interfered with, it is the people that suffer. Leaders should fully invest in and guarantee the independence of institutions that uphold the law and tackle corruption. It is time to end impunity for corruption."

What about India?

The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, according to experts and businesspeople.

This year, India ranked 93 with a score of 39/100. The ranking was a slight dip from 2022, when the nation, with a score of 40, held the 85th position.