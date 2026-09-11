/World's political, economic order under 'churn', says S Jaishankar at BRICS Business Forum; flags global volatility, uncertainty

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday (September 11) that the world is witnessing a significant change in the political and economic order. This development has brought volatility, uncertainty, and complexity, which have become defining features at the global level. Addressing the BRICS Business Forum, Jaishankar said the world is also experiencing geopolitical conflicts, pandemics and climate-related disruptions, prompting economic consequences.



He added that rapid digitisation and technological advances were opening a new space for growth, productivity and development. "We meet at a time when global political and economic order is in flux. Volatility, uncertainty, and complexity have become defining features of the world around us. We are witnessing the economic consequences of geopolitical conflicts, of pandemics, and of climate-related disruptions," EAM Jaishankar said.



"At the same time, rapid digitisation and technological advances are opening new possibilities for growth, productivity and development. The result is an economic landscape where both risks and opportunities are becoming more widely distributed and where the ability to anticipate, adapt and respond is acquiring greater importance," Jaishankar added.

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He underscored the common thread that makes it easier for businesses in BRICS countries to find more partners, access more markets, connect supply networks, and convert complementarities into viable commercial partnerships. He also said that higher economic activity and higher economic security indicate a greater self-reliance for countries like BRICS.



"The objective is to strengthen our ability to absorb shocks while remaining connected and competitive. That calls for genuine market practices, dependable logistics, a predictable business environment, diversified commercial relationships, and transparent trade and investment. It also calls for energy systems capable of coping with disruption and transition pathways that are suited to different national circumstances," EAM Jaishankar said.

Piyush Goyal pushes for simplified trade

Union Commerce and Trade Minister Piyush Goyal welcomed the delegation with folded hands in a traditional ‘namaste’ in the capital, New Delhi, for the Opening Session of the BRICS Business Forum. Highlighting India's role as the "pharmacy of the world," he emphasised "economic diplomacy," as the need of the hour.