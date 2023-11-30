'World must respect India's borders': US envoy inaugurates Hump WW-II museum in Arunachal Pradesh

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, during the inauguration of the 'Hump World War-II' museum in Pasighat in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, asserted the importance of global recognition for India's borders. It comes against the backdrop of India-China territorial tensions.

He inaugurated the museum alongside Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

In his address, Garcetti reportedly said, “Today how can we not but step up to be a great friend to India, to recognize her borders, all of them, and to respect them and to call on the world to do the same."

These remarks come at a time when the border dispute between India and China has led to occasional tensions and military standoffs. Earlier this year, Beijing also officially renamed 11 locations in the northeastern Indian state and asserted that these areas are integral parts of South Tibet, an act that prompted a strong response from India.

“We come here today not just to mark history but to make history. To see the ways with which each one of us is called not just to witness the past but to do something to change the future," Garcetti added.

While underscoring the global significance of the 'Hump World War-II' museum, located in Pasighat in East Siang district, the US envoy said that it is not only a "gift" to Arunachal Pradesh or "to the families whose lives will be affected when they come here but it is a gift to India and to the world."

Garcetti also highlighted that the museum, despite being situated in a remote part of India, is already recognised as a world-class establishment.

Hump route and the museum

The Hump was a crucial aerial supply route that played a significant role during World War II. This route involved transporting vital supplies to China from over the eastern Himalayan mountain range, circumventing the Japanese blockade in Southeast Asia.

As part of the Allied war effort, the United States and its allies needed to support Chinese forces resisting Japanese forces. The museum is now a custodian of the remnants of an American aircraft that met its fate in Arunachal Pradesh during the course of the war.