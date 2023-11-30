Modi repeats 'this is not an era of war' call as India nears end of its G20 presidency

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the world leaders to embody 'humanitarianism over hostility' at a time when the world is gripped by the crisis in West Asia that followed after Palestinian group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7. In an article for the Indian Express on completion of a year of India's G20 presidency, Modi wrote that "terrorism and the senseless killing of civilians are unacceptable, and we must address them with a policy of zero tolerance".

Modi's piece comes as India is nearing the end of its term as president of Group of Twenty (G20) nations, and more than two months after India successfully stewarded the New Delhi G20 Leaders Summit.

"Today marks 365 days since India assumed the G20 presidency. It is a moment to reflect, recommit, and rejuvenate the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — “One Earth, One Family, One Future”," Modi wrote.

Modi puts focus on alternative to world's existing status quo

India's Prime Minister Modi, who is set to seek a record third consecutive term in power 2024, said that while assuming the G20 chair, India sought to offer the world an alternative to the status quo, "a shift from a GDP-centric to human-centric progress."

"India aimed to remind the world of what unites us, rather than what divides us. Finally, the global conversation had to evolve — the interests of the few had to give way to the aspirations of the many. This required a fundamental reform of multilateralism as we knew it," Modi wrote, in what appears to be a reference to the West-led global order that has impeded the evolution of a multipolar global polity.

"Inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, and decisive — these four words defined our approach as G20 president," Modi wrote, adding that "the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration (NDLD), unanimously adopted by all G20 members, is testimony to our commitment to deliver on these principles."

The New Delhi Leaders' Declaration was adopted on the first day of Delhi G20 summit itself, in stark contrast to the assertions in Western Media that India would struggle to adopt a declaration due to polarising global opinions over Russian offensive in Ukraine.

The New Delhi Declaration embodies a renewed spirit of collaboration across these key priorities, focusing on policy coherence, reliable trade, and ambitious climate action. It is a matter of pride that during our presidency, G20 achieved 87 outcomes and 118 adopted documents, a marked rise from the past," Modi wrote.

While referring to the inclusion of the African Union (AU) as a permanent member of the G20 forum, Modi wrote, "inclusivity has been at the heart of our presidency".

"The first-of-its-kind 'Voice of the Global South Summit', convened by India in two editions, heralded a new dawn for multilateralism. India mainstreamed the Global South’s concerns in the international discourse and has ushered in an era where developing countries take their rightful place in shaping the global narrative," Modi wrote, in relation to two Voice of Global South Summits, organised virtually, first in January 2023 and the second earlier this month in New Delhi's bid to focus on inclusion of developing world into multilateral order.

"As we hand over the G20 presidency to Brazil, we do so with the conviction that our collective steps for people, planet, peace, and prosperity, will resonate for years to come," Modi wrote.