Work on Chabahar fast-paced as India begins handing over cranes to Iran

Fast pacing the work on the crucial Chabahar port, the Government of India has supplied the much-awaited first shipment of mobile harbour cranes to Iran. Two 140-ton mobile harbour cranes arrived at the Chabahar port on Saturday night and are being currently unloaded. India has supplied the cranes via an Italian company called Italgru.

Chabahar has been a key connectivity project of India that aims to connect it with Iran, Afghanistan, and beyond. More and more countries are keen to join the port now. December saw the first India-Uzbekistan-Iran trilateral working group meeting on the joint use of the port for trade and transit purposes and enhanced regional connectivity. New Delhi will be inviting Afghanistan for the next meeting. India is also pursuing the inclusion of Chabahar port in INSTC.

Kazakhstan envoy speaking to WION highlighted the importance of the port for the country. Kazakh envoy Yerlan Alimbayev to India said, "Kazakhstan will not only join, we are actually in a process. We initiated this process and we were expected the Chabahar connection will be done"

India is involved with the development of phase-I of the Shahid Beheshti port in Chabahar. In December 2018, an Indian company, India Ports Global Limited (IPGL) took over the port operations, and as of December 2020, the port has handled 1.75 million tonnes of bulk cargo and more than 13,000 TEUs of container cargo.

India has used the port to send 75,000 MT of wheat to Afghanistan in 2020 as part of the humanitarian aid amidst the covid pandemic. India also supplied 20,000 litres of the pesticide Malathion 96 per cent ULV to Iran via Chabahar port in 2020 to help Iran curb the menace of desert locusts. Another Malathion consignment from India to Iran is due this year.