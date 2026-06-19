/Woman beaten, forced to drink urine by husband in India's Chhattisgarh

A woman in India's Chhattisgarh was allegedly assaulted by her husband, her hand and feet tied, head shaven and forced to drink urine in front of her children on suspicions of an extramarital affair. A video of the woman Tara being assaulted by Jitendra Ghasia whom she married nearly 15 years ago was also shared on social media.

But marital discord, allegations of abuse and financial hardship forced Tara to live separately and work as a domestic help to fund her day to day expenses.

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Jitendra Ghasia a driver in a government ministry, claims that Tara had relationships with other people and that the suspicion forced him to take the step. However, the woman denied all allegations and accused her husband of physically abusing her regularly and also , attempting to kill her.

Husband tracks wife down and assaults her

In her police complaint the woman said that her husband tracked her down, where she had been staying at the residence of an acquaintance. He then called Tara outside and began abusing her and accused her of having relationships with other men.

"He cut my hair, shaved my head, blackened my face with soot and engine oil, beat me and forced me to drink urine. I was threatened that I would be burned alive," the woman alleged in her complaint.

The assault did not stop there, the woman claimed that her children were said to slap her and one of them was forced to make her drink urine.

The husband, meanwhile, claims that she had earlier ran away with his brother-in-law and later with a nephew before returning to him.